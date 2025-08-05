TASS * «IL VULCANO SOPKA KLYUCHEVSKAYA EMETTE UNA COLONNA DI CENERE ALTA SETTE CHILOMETRI, L’ISTITUTO RUSSO MONITORA L’ERUZIONE»

06.53 - martedì 5 agosto 2025

Il vulcano Klyuchevskaya Sopka ha emesso un’altra alta colonna di cenere nell’arco dell’ultimo giorno, ha dichiarato l’Istituto di Vulcanologia e Sismologia della Divisione Estremo-Orientale dell’Accademia Russa delle Scienze in un comunicato sul suo account Telegram. Le esplosioni hanno sollevato cenere vulcanica fino a sette chilometri sopra il livello del mare. La colonna di cenere si è estesa per 490 chilometri verso est e sud-est rispetto al vulcano.

The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano has spewed another high column of ash into the air over the past day, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement on its Telegram account.

“Explosions raised volcanic ash as high as seven kilometers [4.3 miles] above sea level,” the statement reads. “The ash plume spread 490 kilometers [304.5 miles] to the east and southeast of the volcano.”

Photo: Telegram channel of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences