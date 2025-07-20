TASS * «IL TIFONE WIPHA COLPISCE HONG KONG, ALMENO 21 FERITI E NUMEROSE CHIAMATE PER ALBERI CADUTI»

14.32 - domenica 20 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Almeno 21 persone sono rimaste ferite mentre il tifone Wipha ha colpito la città di Hong Kong con forti venti e piogge torrenziali. Le autorità locali hanno riferito che i vigili del fuoco hanno ricevuto 246 chiamate d’emergenza per alberi sradicati.

At least 21 people were injured as Typhoon Wipha battered the city of Hong Kong with strong winds and torrential rains, local authorities reported, adding that 246 emergency calls for uprooted trees have been received by firefighters.