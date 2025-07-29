TASS * «IL PRESIDENTE USA TRUMP SMENTISCE DI CERCARE UN INCONTRO CON IL PRESIDENTE CINESE XI JINPING, CONFERMA L’INVITO UFFICIALE A VISITARE LA CINA»

06.38 - martedì 29 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato di non cercare un’opportunità per incontrare il suo omologo cinese Xi Jinping il prima possibile, ma ha già ricevuto un invito a visitare la Cina. “Le fake news riportano che sto cercando un ‘vertice’ con il presidente Xi della Cina. Questo non è corretto, non sto cercando nulla!” ha scritto sulla sua pagina Truth Social. “Potrei andare in Cina, ma solo su invito del presidente Xi, che è stato esteso. Altrimenti, nessun interesse! Grazie per l’attenzione a questa questione,” ha aggiunto il presidente degli Stati Uniti.

///

US President Donald Trump said that he is not looking for an opportunity to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as soon as possible, but has already received an invitation to visit China. “The fake news is reporting that I am seeking a ‘summit’ with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not seeking anything!” he wrote on his Truth Social page. “I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the US president added.