TASS * «IL PRESIDENTE TURCO ERDOGAN DEFINISCE STORICA LA DICHIARAZIONE CONGIUNTA TRA AZERBAIGIAN E ARMENIA, LA PACE NEL CAUCASO DEL SUD È UNA PIETRA MILIARE»

07.05 - martedì 12 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan ha definito la dichiarazione congiunta firmata da Azerbaigian e Armenia a Washington come un passo storico verso una pace duratura nel Caucaso del Sud.

“L’accordo raggiunto a Washington l’8 agosto rappresenta un passo storico verso una pace duratura nel Caucaso del Sud”, ha affermato in un discorso al paese trasmesso dal canale televisivo TRT Haber.

“Ho espresso la mia soddisfazione a mio fratello [il presidente azero] Ilham Aliyev. Ho sottolineato che la Turchia sarà sempre al fianco dell’Azerbaigian.”

///

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed the joint declaration signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington as a historic step toward lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

“The agreement that was reached in Washington on August 8 is a historic step on a path to lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” he said in an address to the nation aired by the TRT Haber television channel. “I expressed my satisfaction with this to my brother [Azerbaijani President] Ilham Aliyev. I stressed that Turkey will always stand by Azerbaijan.”