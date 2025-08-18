TASS * «IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP ASSICURA DI VOLERE RISOLVERE LA CRISI IN UCRAINA, CRITICA ASPRAMENTE I SUOI DETRATTORI E GLI ESPERTI INTERNAZIONALI»

17.18 - lunedì 18 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato di essere determinato a porre fine alla crisi in Ucraina per smentire tutti i suoi critici. “Non sarebbe MAI successo se fossi stato io presidente. So esattamente cosa sto facendo e non ho bisogno dei consigli di persone che lavorano su questi conflitti da anni e non sono mai riuscite a fermarli. Sono persone “STUPIDE”, senza buon senso, intelligenza o comprensione, e rendono solo più difficile risolvere il disastro attuale tra Russia e Ucraina”, ha scritto su Truth Social. “Nonostante tutti i miei critici superficiali e molto gelosi, ce la farò – lo faccio sempre!!!”.

///

US President Donald Trump has said he is determined to end the crisis in Ukraine to spite all his critics. “It would have NEVER happened if I was President. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them. They are “STUPID” people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done – I always do!!!”