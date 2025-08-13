TASS * «IL PRESIDENTE IRANIANO CRITICA NETANYAHU, DEFINISCE FALSA L’OFFERTA DI AIUTO IDRICO»

20.25 - mercoledì 13 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente iraniano Masoud Pezeshkian ha criticato severamente le dichiarazioni del Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu riguardo alla disponibilità dello stato ebraico ad aiutare la Repubblica Islamica a risolvere i suoi problemi di approvvigionamento idrico. “Un regime che privano Gaza di acqua e cibo ora dice che porterà acqua all’Iran? Un miraggio, nient’altro,” ha scritto sul social network X.

///

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about the Jewish state’s readiness to help the Islamic Republic in resolving its water supply problems. “A regime that deprives Gaza of water and food now says it will bring water to Iran? A mirage, nothing more,” he wrote on the X social network.