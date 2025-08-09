TASS * «IL PRESIDENTE DELL’AZERBAIGIAN CHIEDE LA FIRMA IMMEDIATA DELL’ACCORDO DI PACE CON L’ARMENIA, IMPORTANTE PASSO STORICO PER LA REGIONE DEL CAUCASO»

08.08 - sabato 9 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente azerbaigiano Ilham Aliyev ha dichiarato ai media dopo i colloqui a Washington con il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e il Primo Ministro armeno Nikol Pashinyan che la firma ufficiale dell’accordo di pace tra l’Azerbaigian e l’Armenia non dovrebbe essere ritardata se il documento è già stato pre-firmato dalle parti. Aliyev ha sottolineato che non c’è tempo da perdere. Ha aggiunto che l’8 agosto è un giorno storico nei rapporti tra Baku e Yerevan, che avrà conseguenze positive per l’intera regione. Il presidente ha osservato che quanto accaduto oggi tra l’Azerbaigian e l’Armenia sarà molto importante anche per tutta la regione e per tutti coloro che desiderano pace, stabilità e prosperità nel Caucaso meridionale.

///

The official signing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia should not be delayed if the document has already been initialed by the parties, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told media after talks in Washington with US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “I believe there is no time to waste. If Azerbaijan and Armenia have initialed a peace agreement, its official signing should not be delayed,” Aliyev emphasized, adding that August 8 is a historic day in the relations between Baku and Yerevan that will have positive consequences for the entire region. “What happened today between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also be very important for the entire region and all those who want peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus,” the president noted.