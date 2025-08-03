TASS * «IL PREMIER ISRAELIANO NETANYAHU PROMETTE DI ELIMINARE HAMAS E LIBERARE GLI OSTAGGI A GAZA»

22.33 - domenica 3 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha promesso di non risparmiare alcuno sforzo per eliminare il movimento radicale palestinese Hamas e liberare gli ostaggi israeliani ancora detenuti nella Striscia di Gaza. Ha dichiarato in un video diffuso dal suo ufficio: Sono ancora più determinato a liberare i nostri figli prigionieri, eliminare Hamas e garantire che Gaza non rappresenti mai più una minaccia per Israele. Ha aggiunto: Capisco esattamente cosa vuole Hamas. Non vuole un accordo. Vuole spezzarci, con questi video orribili, con la falsa propaganda dell’orrore che diffonde in tutto il mondo.

///

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to spare no effort to eliminate the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and release Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

“I am filled with even greater determination to free our captive sons, to eliminate Hamas, and to ensure that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel,” he said in a video address released by his office.

“I understand exactly what Hamas wants,” he noted. “It doesn’t want a deal. It wants to break us — with these horrifying videos, with the false horror propaganda it spreads across the world.”