TASS * «IL MINISTERO DELLA SALUTE PALESTINESE REGISTRA OLTRE 58 MILA MORTI NELLA GUERRA A GAZA, PIÙ DELLA METÀ DONNE E BAMBINI»

12.16 - lunedì 14 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il ministero della salute palestinese riferisce che 58.026 persone, più della metà delle quali donne e bambini, sono state uccise nelle operazioni militari israeliane da quando la guerra a Gaza è iniziata il 7 ottobre 2023, secondo Al Jazeera. Inoltre, almeno 138.500 sono rimaste ferite dall’inizio delle ostilità.

///

The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that 58,026 people, more than half of whom are women and children, have been killed in Israeli military operations since the war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, according to Al Jazeera.

Additionally, at least 138,500 have been wounded since hostilities erupted.