TASS * «IL CANCELLIERE TEDESCO MERZ CRITICA ISRAELE PER LA SITUAZIONE NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA, AUSPICA UNA SOLUZIONE A DUE STATI CON EUROPEI E AMERICANI»

23.21 - domenica 13 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La situazione attuale nella Striscia di Gaza è inaccettabile, ha dichiarato il Cancelliere tedesco Friedrich Merz, aggiungendo di essere stato insoddisfatto delle azioni di Israele nell’enclave per diverse settimane. “Non mi piace ciò che il governo israeliano sta facendo nella Striscia di Gaza da molte settimane”, ha detto Merz in un’intervista al canale televisivo ARD. Ha affermato di aver discusso della situazione più volte con il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu. “Spero che noi europei, insieme agli americani, riusciremo a trovare una soluzione che porterà infine a una soluzione a due stati [al conflitto palestinese-israeliano]”, ha osservato Merz.

The current situation in the Gaza Strip unacceptable, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, adding he had been unhappy with Israel’s actions in the enclave for several weeks. “I don’t like what the Israeli government has been doing in the Gaza Strip for many weeks,” Merz said in an interview with the ARD TV channel. He said he had discussed the situation several times with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I hope that we, Europeans, together with the Americans, will be able to find a solution that will eventually lead to a two-state solution [to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict],” Merz noted.