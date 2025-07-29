TASS * «IL BRASILE SCEGLIERÀ I PROPRI PARTNER PER LE RISORSE MINERARIE, STATI UNITI ESCLUSI»

06.37 - martedì 29 luglio 2025

Gli Stati Uniti non avranno accesso alle risorse minerarie del Brasile, poiché il paese sceglierà con chi collaborare in materia, ha dichiarato il presidente Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “Recentemente ho letto un articolo che affermava che gli Stati Uniti sono interessati ai minerali critici del Brasile. Se sono così importanti, allora li prenderò per me. Perché dovrei darli a qualcun altro?” ha osservato il presidente. Secondo Lula da Silva, solo il 30% del territorio brasiliano è stato esplorato, e il resto sarà sviluppato con i partner scelti dal Brasile.

The United States will not gain access to Brazil’s mineral resources, as the country will choose its own partners with whom to interact on the matter, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said. “I recently read an article stating that the US is interested in Brazil’s critical minerals. If they are so important, then I will take them for myself. Why should I give them to someone else?” the president noted. According to Lula da Silva, only 30% of Brazil’s territory has been explored, and the rest will be developed with partners.