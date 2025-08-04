06.32 - lunedì 4 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Brasile è riuscito a ridurre la sua dipendenza dagli Stati Uniti e a costruire solidi legami economici con la maggior parte dei paesi nel mondo, ha dichiarato il presidente brasiliano Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Oggi, il Brasile non è più dipendente dagli Stati Uniti come in passato. Il Brasile mantiene ora ampi rapporti commerciali con tutto il mondo. Per quanto riguarda l’economia, abbiamo molte più opportunità, ha riferito il media Brasil247. Secondo il presidente, il Brasile comprende il valore delle relazioni con gli Stati Uniti ma non ha intenzione di cedere a Washington su questioni che potrebbero influire sulla sovranità nazionale. In particolare, Lula da Silva ha sottolineato che le minacce di Washington non faranno abbandonare alla leadership brasiliana la ricerca di strumenti di pagamento alternativi con i partner del BRICS.

///

Brazil has been able to reduce its dependence on the United States and build strong economic ties with most countries in the world, the Latin American nation’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said. “Today, Brazil is not as dependent on the United States as it used to be. Brazil now maintains wide trade relations with the whole world. As far as the economy goes, we have far more opportunities,” the Brasil247 media outlet quoted him as saying. According to the president, Brazil understands the value of relations with the US but has no plans to give in to Washington on the issues that may impact national sovereignty. In particular, Lula da Silva stressed that Washington’s threats would not make the Brazilian leadership abandon the search for alternative payment tools with its BRICS partners.