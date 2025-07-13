19.51 - domenica 13 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

I senatori americani che hanno redatto il disegno di legge sulle nuove sanzioni contro la Russia ritengono che il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, possa utilizzare i beni russi congelati per aiutare l’Ucraina. “Non voglio anticipare il presidente, ma restate sintonizzati sugli asset sequestrati. Gli europei vogliono limitare gli interessi su tali beni per destinarli all’Ucraina. Il segretario del Tesoro Scott Bessent vuole andare oltre. Restate sintonizzati per un piano più aggressivo sull’uso degli asset sequestrati. Preparatevi a un piano in cui l’America inizierà a vendere ai nostri alleati europei una enorme quantità di armi che potranno beneficiare l’Ucraina”, ha dichiarato il senatore Lindsey Graham (repubblicano della Carolina del Sud, incluso nella lista dei terroristi ed estremisti russi) in un’intervista alla televisione CBS. Il senatore Richard Blumenthal (democratico del Connecticut) ha aggiunto che “i beni e gli asset sequestrati alla Russia possono essere utilizzati dagli europei. Stanno elaborando un piano per farlo, almeno per una parte di tali beni, con miliardi di dollari di interessi derivanti da risorse molto importanti per l’Ucraina, e i cinque miliardi posseduti dagli Stati Uniti potrebbero essere anch’essi utilizzati. Credo sia ora di agire”.

The American senators who authored the bill on new sanctions against Russia believe that US President Donald Trump can use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the president, but stay tuned about seized assets. The Europeans want to limit the interest on the assets to go to Ukraine. [Treasury Secretary Scott] Bessent wants to go further. Stay tuned about a plan to go after the seized assets more aggressively. Stay tuned for a plan where America will begin to sell to our European allies tremendous amount of weapons that can benefit Ukraine,” Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina, on the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) said in an interview with CBS television.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut) said that “the seized property, the seized assets from Russia can be accessed by the Europeans. They are devising a plan to do it, at least for a part of those assets, billions of dollars in the interest that is derived from very, very important resources for Ukraine and the five billion that the United States has also could be accessed. And I think it’s time to do it.”