TASS * «HAMAS PRONTO A RITIRARE LE FORZE DA GAZA, CONDIZIONI ISRAELIANE ESSENZIALI PER LA TREGUA»

02.05 - giovedì 14 agosto 2025

Hamas ha dichiarato di essere pronto a ritirare le sue forze dalla Striscia di Gaza se Israele ritira le sue truppe nei luoghi concordati, ha riportato il canale televisivo Al Arabiya citando le sue fonti. Secondo le fonti, la delegazione di Hamas al Cairo ha consegnato le sue proposte relative a un possibile accordo di cessate il fuoco a Gaza ai mediatori egiziani. Hamas ha espresso la sua disponibilità a ritirare le forze in cambio del ritiro delle truppe israeliane nei località concordate e ha ribadito il suo impegno a preservare la vita degli ostaggi. Inoltre, Hamas ha richiesto un accordo scritto con Israele che preveda garanzie internazionali affinché Israele abbandoni i suoi piani di occupazione di Gaza e non riprenda le ostilità.

