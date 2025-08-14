TASS * «HAMAS DENUNCIA IL PERICOLO DI ISRAELE PER LA REGIONE, CHIEDE UNA POSIZIONE CHIARA DAGLI STATI ARABI»

02.05 - giovedì 14 agosto 2025

Il movimento radicale palestinese Hamas ha dichiarato che le affermazioni del primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu sul suo impegno per il concetto di «Grande Israele» confermano il pericolo che il paese rappresenta per tutti i paesi della regione e richiedono una posizione chiara da parte degli stati arabi. Il gruppo ha affermato in un comunicato sul suo canale Telegram che «queste dichiarazioni confermano chiaramente il pericolo» che Israele «rappresenta per tutti i paesi e i popoli della regione», invitando la comunità internazionale a condannare le dichiarazioni del primo ministro israeliano e a prendere misure per «porre fine alla sua guerra brutale» nella Striscia di Gaza. Il giorno prima, Netanyahu ha dichiarato in un’intervista al canale televisivo I24 di star adempiendo a una «missione storica e spirituale» e ha ammesso di sentirsi legato al concetto di «Grande Israele». Il termine «Grande Israele» è emerso dopo la guerra dei Sei Giorni del 1967 per riferirsi a Israele e ai territori che aveva appena occupato: Gerusalemme Est, la Cisgiordania, la Striscia di Gaza, la Penisola del Sinai e le Alture del Golan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements about his commitment to the concept of “Greater Israel” confirm the danger that the country poses to all countries in the region and require a clear position from Arab states, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas stated. “These statements clearly confirm the danger” that Israel “poses to all countries and peoples in the region,” the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel, calling on the international community to condemn the Israeli prime minister’s statements and take measures to “end his brutal war” in the Gaza Strip. The day before, Netanyahu said in an interview with the I24 TV channel that he was fulfilling a “historic and spiritual mission” and agreed that he felt its connection to the concept of “Greater Israel.” The term “Greater Israel” emerged after the Six-Day War of 1967 to refer to Israel and the territories it had just occupied: East Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, the Sinai Peninsula, and the Golan Heights.