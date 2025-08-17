TASS * «HAMAS ACCETTA LA PROPOSTA DI CESSATE IL FUOCO A GAZA, VUOLE FERMARE L’OCCUPAZIONE ISRAELIANA»

20.20 - domenica 17 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Hamas ha comunicato ai mediatori di essere pronta ad accettare l’ultima proposta di cessate il fuoco a Gaza senza modifiche, ha riferito il quotidiano Asharq Al-Awsat citando fonti.

Secondo le fonti, la delegazione di Hamas guidata dal leader a Gaza Khalil al-Hayya ha detto ai mediatori qatarioti ed egiziani durante gli incontri di questa settimana di aver deciso di tornare a discutere l’ultima proposta che prevede un cessate il fuoco di 60 giorni, il riposizionamento delle forze israeliane e il rilascio di dieci ostaggi.

Avendo ufficialmente comunicato ai mediatori la sua nuova posizione, il movimento avrebbe “rinunciato alle modifiche precedenti relative al ritiro delle truppe e ad altre richieste legate al rilascio dei prigionieri palestinesi avanzate dal suo braccio armato”, hanno detto le fonti.

Le fonti collegano questa nuova posizione di Hamas al piano israeliano di occupare Gaza e sfollare i suoi abitanti, che vogliono fermare.

///

Hamas has told mediators that it is ready to accept the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal without amendments, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper said, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Hamas delegation led by Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya told the Qatari and Egyptian mediators during meetings this week that it had decided to get back to discussing the latest proposal envisaging a 60-day ceasefire, the redeployment of Israeli forces, and the release of ten hostages. Having officially informed the mediators about its new position, the movement allegedly “refused from its earlier amendments related to the withdrawal of troops and a number of other demands linked with the release of Palestinian prisoners that had been advanced by its armed wing,” the sources said.

The sources link this new Hamas’ position to the Israeli plan for occupying Gaza and displacing its residents, which they want to stop.