TASS * «GLI STATI UNITI VALUTANO TARIFFE SU RUSSIA E PARTNER COMMERCIALI, DECISIONE POSTICIPATA ALLE TRATTATIVE DI AGOSTO»

01.55 - mercoledì 6 agosto 2025

Gli Stati Uniti decideranno più avanti se imporre tariffe alla Russia e ai suoi partner commerciali, ha detto il presidente americano Donald Trump ai giornalisti. Quando gli è stato chiesto se gli Stati Uniti si preparassero a imporre tariffe del 100% a tutte le nazioni che acquistano petrolio russo, il presidente ha risposto: “Non ho mai detto la percentuale, ma faremo molto in tal senso. Vedremo cosa succede nel prossimo periodo piuttosto breve,” ha detto. Trump ha chiarito che questo dipenderà dalle trattative del suo inviato speciale Steven Witkoff a Mosca il 6 agosto. “Vedremo cosa succede. Prenderemo quella decisione allora,” ha detto.

The United States will decide later whether to impose tariffs on Russia and its trading partners, US President Donald Trump told reporters. When asked whether the US was preparing to slap 100% tariffs on all nations buying Russian oil, the US President replied: “I never said the percentage but we’ll be doing quite a bit of that. We’ll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time,” he said. Trump made it clear this will depend on his special envoy Steven Witkoff’s talks in Moscow on August 6. “We gonna see what happens what happens. We’ll make that determination at that time,” he said.