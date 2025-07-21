TASS * «GLI STATI UNITI SOLLECITANO GLI ALLEATI EUROPEI A IMITARE WASHINGTON, SI IPOTIZZANO TARIFFE DEL 100% SUL PETROLIO RUSSO»

20.10 - lunedì 21 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Gli Stati Uniti esorterebbero i loro alleati europei a seguire l’esempio di Washington se imponesse tariffe del 100% agli acquirenti di petrolio russo, ha dichiarato il Segretario al Tesoro statunitense Scott Bessent in un’intervista televisiva a CNBC.

///

The United States would urge its European allies to follow the example of Washington if it sets 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers, US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said on the air with CNBC television.