TASS * «GLI STATI UNITI SOLLECITANO GLI ALLEATI EUROPEI A IMITARE WASHINGTON, SI IPOTIZZANO TARIFFE DEL 100% SUL PETROLIO RUSSO»

20.10 - lunedì 21 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Gli Stati Uniti esorterebbero i loro alleati europei a seguire l’esempio di Washington se imponesse tariffe del 100% agli acquirenti di petrolio russo, ha dichiarato il Segretario al Tesoro statunitense Scott Bessent in un’intervista televisiva a CNBC.

The United States would urge its European allies to follow the example of Washington if it sets 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers, US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said on the air with CNBC television.

