Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

TASS * «GLI STATI UNITI SI RITIRANO DALL’UNESCO, TRUMP CRITICA LE INIZIATIVE NON IN LINEA CON GLI INTERESSI AMERICANI»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
13.04 - martedì 22 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Trump ha deciso di ritirare gli Stati Uniti dall’UNESCO poiché l’organizzazione sostiene iniziative non coerenti con gli interessi degli Stati Uniti, ha dichiarato la vice portavoce della Casa Bianca Anna Kelly.

“Il presidente Trump ha deciso di ritirare gli Stati Uniti dall’UNESCO, che sostiene cause culturali e sociali divisive e progressiste completamente fuori passo con le politiche di buon senso per cui gli americani hanno votato a novembre”, ha detto Kelly al New York Post in un commento.

///

Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO as the organization supports initiatives inconsistent with US interests, White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO — which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” Kelly told New York Post in a commentary.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.