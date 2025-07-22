TASS * «GLI STATI UNITI SI RITIRANO DALL’UNESCO, TRUMP CRITICA LE INIZIATIVE NON IN LINEA CON GLI INTERESSI AMERICANI»

13.04 - martedì 22 luglio 2025

Trump ha deciso di ritirare gli Stati Uniti dall’UNESCO poiché l’organizzazione sostiene iniziative non coerenti con gli interessi degli Stati Uniti, ha dichiarato la vice portavoce della Casa Bianca Anna Kelly.

“Il presidente Trump ha deciso di ritirare gli Stati Uniti dall’UNESCO, che sostiene cause culturali e sociali divisive e progressiste completamente fuori passo con le politiche di buon senso per cui gli americani hanno votato a novembre”, ha detto Kelly al New York Post in un commento.

Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO as the organization supports initiatives inconsistent with US interests, White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO — which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” Kelly told New York Post in a commentary.