TASS * «GLI STATI UNITI PRONTI A IMPORRE SANZIONI ANTI-RUSSIA, TRUMP DUBITA SULL’EFFICACIA DELLE MISURE»

03.40 - venerdì 1 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’amministrazione degli Stati Uniti è pronta a imporre sanzioni anti-Russia alla scadenza del periodo di 10 giorni, anche se potrebbero non avere un effetto serio sulla situazione intorno all’Ucraina, ha detto Trump ai giornalisti. “Imporremo sanzioni. Non so se le sanzioni diano fastidio a lui [il presidente russo Vladimir Putin]. Sai, conoscono le sanzioni. Io ne so più di chiunque altro su sanzioni, tariffe e tutto il resto. Non so se abbia qualche effetto, ma lo faremo,” ha detto.

The US administration is set to impose anti-Russian sanctions when the 10-day period expires, even though they may have no serious effect on the situation around Ukraine, Trump told reporters. “We’re going to put sanctions. I don’t know that sanctions bother him [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. You know, they know about sanctions. I know better than anybody about sanctions, and tariffs, and everything else. I don’t know if that has any effect but we’re going to do it,” he said.