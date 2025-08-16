TASS * «GLI AMBASCIATORI DEI 27 PAESI UE SI RIUNISCONO A BRUXELLES, INCONTRO D’EMERGENZA DOPO IL VERTICE RUSSIA-USA IN ALASKA»

09.51 - sabato 16 agosto 2025

Ambasciatori di 27 paesi dell’Unione Europea si sono riuniti per un incontro d’emergenza a Bruxelles per discutere i risultati del vertice Russia-USA in Alaska, ha riferito una fonte diplomatica a TASS.

Secondo la fonte, la riunione del Comitato dei Rappresentanti Permanenti incaricato di redigere tutte le decisioni ministeriali per il Consiglio dell’Unione Europea è iniziata sabato mattina.

In una conversazione telefonica con Vladimir Zelensky e i leader dell’Unione Europea, Donald Trump ha dichiarato che lui, insieme a Vladimir Putin, sostiene un accordo di pace completo sull’Ucraina invece di una tregua temporanea. Lo ha riferito il giornalista di Axios Barak Ravid su X.

Vladimir Zelensky ha confermato di pianificare un incontro con Trump a Washington il 18 agosto. “Discuterò tutti i dettagli della risoluzione del conflitto con il Presidente Trump a Washington lunedì. Grazie per l’invito,” ha scritto Zelensky sul suo canale Telegram dopo una telefonata con Trump e leader europei. Ha aggiunto che la conversazione è durata un’ora e mezza ed è stata sostanziale. Secondo Zelensky, Trump ha esposto i punti chiave dei suoi colloqui con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin.

Ambassadors from 27 EU countries have convened for an emergency meeting in Brussels to discuss the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, a diplomatic source told TASS.

According to the source, the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in charge of drafting all ministerial decisions for the Council of the European Union kicked off on Saturday morning.

In a phone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky and EU leaders, Donald Trump said that he, together with Vladimir Putin, supports a comprehensive peace agreement on Ukraine as opposed to a temporary ceasefire, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X.

Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that he plans to meet Trump in Washington on August 18.

“I am going to discuss all the details of the conflict resolution with President Trump in Washington on Monday. Thank you for the invitation,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel following a phone call with Trump and European leaders.

He added that the conversation lasted an hour and a half and was substantive. According to Zelensky, Trump outlined the key points of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.