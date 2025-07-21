TASS * FINANCIAL TIMES: «LA RUSSIA MIGLIORA L’EFFICACIA DEGLI ATTACCHI CON DRONI, KIEV REGISTRA UN AUMENTO DEI BERSAGLI COLPITI»

15.35 - lunedì 21 luglio 2025

Le tattiche della Russia di lanciare attacchi massicci contro l’Ucraina utilizzando un gran numero di droni hanno portato a risultati più efficaci, ha riportato il Financial Times citando dati ufficiali ucraini. Secondo fonti ucraine, l’efficacia degli attacchi russi è triplicata negli ultimi mesi rispetto alla media precedente, raggiungendo il livello più alto da febbraio 2022. Kiev stima che circa il 15% dei droni russi abbia raggiunto i loro obiettivi tra aprile e giugno, rispetto al solo 5% nei tre mesi precedenti. “Il problema non è che la difesa aerea ucraina stia peggiorando. Piuttosto, ciò che vediamo sono nuove tattiche di sciame e droni che volano a quote più elevate, rendendoli più efficaci”, ha dichiarato Yasir Atalan del Center for Strategic and International Studies, che ha compilato il dataset ucraino sugli attacchi aerei russi. “L’aumento delle dimensioni dei lanci satura i sistemi di difesa aumentando il tasso di successo degli attacchi”, ha aggiunto Atalan.

Russia’s tactics of launching massive strikes against Ukraine using large numbers of UAVs have led to more effective results, The Financial Times reported, citing official Ukrainian data. According to Ukrainian sources, the effectiveness of Russian strikes has tripled over the past few months compared to previous averages, reaching the highest level since February 2022. Kiev estimates that approximately 15% of Russian UAVs reached their targets between April and June, up from just 5% during the preceding three months. “The problem is not that the Ukraine air defense is getting worse. Instead, what we see is that new swarming tactics and drones are now flying in higher altitude, which makes them more effective,” said Yasir Atalan of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who has compiled Ukraine’s dataset on Russian air attacks. “The increase in sheer size in launches saturates the defense systems which increases the hit rate,” Atalan added.