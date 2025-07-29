TASS * «DRONE ABBATTUTO A MINSK CON CARICA DI TNT E SCHEGGE METALLICHE, LE INDAGINI RILEVANO FRAMMENTI CON ISCRIZIONI UCRAINE E TEDESCHE»

15.11 - martedì 29 luglio 2025

Il drone abbattuto a Minsk nella prima mattinata del 29 luglio era carico di TNT e palline di metallo riempite di schegge, ha detto il servizio stampa del Comitato Investigativo Bielorusso. Un veicolo aereo senza pilota è stato individuato dall’esercito bielorusso nelle prime ore di quel giorno. Il drone è stato bloccato da dispositivi di guerra elettronica ed è precipitato vicino a una casa di appartamenti nel centro di Minsk, senza detonare, ha riferito il servizio stampa. I frammenti del drone hanno danneggiato diverse autovetture.

Nessuno è rimasto ferito. Non sono state effettuate evacuazioni dall’edificio. Gli investigatori hanno perquisito l’area e “hanno sequestrato il guscio e i frammenti delle ali del drone, il suo motore, gli strumenti di navigazione e la testata esplosiva imbottita di TNT e una grande quantità di schegge metalliche come elementi dannosi,” ha scritto il Comitato Investigativo sul proprio canale Telegram. È stato anche pubblicato un video che mostra pezzi del drone con iscrizioni in ucraino. Uno dei frammenti riportava la dicitura “made in Germany”.

The drone that was brought down in Minsk earlier today was stuffed with TNT and shrapnel-filled metal ball bearings, the press service of the Belarusian Investigative Committee said. An unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted by the Belarusian military in the early hours of July 29. The drone was jammed by electronic warfare tools and fell down near an apartment house in downtown Minsk, without detonating, the press service reported. The drone’s fragments damaged several passenger cars. No one was hurt. People were not evacuated from the building. Investigators surveyed the area and “seized the drone’s hull and wing fragments, its engine, navigation instruments and the warhead stuffed with TNT and a large amount of metal shrapnel as damaging elements,” the Investigative Committee wrote on its Telegram channel. It also released a video featuring pieces of the drone inscribed in Ukrainian. One of the fragments said made in Germany.