11.34 - lunedì 28 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il nuovo accordo commerciale tra gli Stati Uniti e l’Unione Europea favorisce Washington ma è totalmente umiliante per gli europei, ha dichiarato il vicepresidente del Consiglio di Sicurezza russo Dmitry Medvedev.

“Trump ha schiacciato l’Europa”, ha scritto su Telegram.

Secondo Medvedev, gli europei comuni “probabilmente dovrebbero assaltare Bruxelles ora per impiccare tutti i commissari UE, inclusa la vecchia strega pazza Ursula”.

“Non risolverebbe i problemi ma almeno sarebbe divertente”, ha aggiunto.

///

A new trade deal between the US and the European Union favors Washington but is totally humiliating for the Europeans, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

“Trump has squashed Europe,” he wrote on Telegram.

According to Medvedev, common Europeans “should probably be storming Brussels now in order to hang all EU commissioners, including crazy old witch Ursula.”

“It wouldn’t help matters but at least it would be fun,” he added.