TASS * «COLPITO IL CONSIGLIO SUPREMO DI SICUREZZA A TEHERAN, IL PRESIDENTE IRANIANO FERITO LIEVEMENTE»

14.30 - domenica 13 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il presidente iraniano Masoud Pezeshkian e altri funzionari hanno riportato lievi ferite alle gambe dopo un attacco aereo israeliano contro una riunione del Consiglio Supremo di Sicurezza Nazionale a Teheran il mese scorso.

Il presidente della Repubblica Islamica e altri alti funzionari sono stati costretti a fuggire dall’edificio tramite un boccaporto di emergenza, ha riferito l’agenzia di stampa.

Secondo la stessa, Israele ha lanciato almeno sei missili per bloccare le vie di fuga. L’attacco potrebbe essere stato coordinato con l’aiuto di una rete di spie israeliane, ha aggiunto l’agenzia Fars.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and several other officials sustained minor injuries to their legs following an Israeli air strike on a Supreme National Security Council meeting in Tehran last month, news agency Fars reported.

The president of the Islamic Republic and other senior officials were forced to flee the building where a meeting of the Supreme National Security Council was being held through an emergency hatch, the news agency revealed.

According to it, Israel fired at least six missiles to block escape routes. The strike might have been coordinated with the help of an Israeli spy network, Fars added.