TASS * «CENTINAIA DI MANIFESTANTI PROTESTANO IN SCOZIA CONTRO LA VISITA DI TRUMP, RICHIESTA DI LIBERTÀ PER LA STRISCIA DI GAZA»

20.33 - sabato 26 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Centinaia di manifestanti sono scesi in strada in Scozia per protestare contro la visita del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump, sventolando bandiere palestinesi e chiedendo la libertà per la Striscia di Gaza, ha riportato The Independent. I media hanno inoltre diffuso foto di Trump mentre gioca a golf il 26 luglio durante il suo soggiorno.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Scotland to protest against US President Donald Trump’s visit, waving Palestinian flags and calling for freedom for the Gaza Strip, The Independent reported. Media outlets have also circulated photos of Trump playing golf on July 26 during his stay.