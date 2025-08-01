TASS * CAMBOGIA: «LE AUTORITÀ INTENDONO CANDIDARE IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP AL PREMIO NOBEL PER LA PACE, PER IL RUOLO NELLA MEDIAZIONE DEI CONFLITTI»

12.33 - venerdì 1 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le autorità della Cambogia intendono nominare il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump per il premio Nobel per la pace, ha dichiarato il vice primo ministro del paese Sun Chanthol. Ha affermato al Wall Street Journal che dovrebbe ricevere il Nobel non solo per il suo lavoro sulla Cambogia, ma anche in altri ambiti. Il vice primo ministro ha osservato che senza l’intervento del presidente degli Stati Uniti, probabilmente la Cambogia e la Thailandia non avrebbero raggiunto un accordo per porre fine alle ostilità di confine. Ha aggiunto che Phnom Penh intende presentare il nome del presidente degli Stati Uniti al Comitato Nobel norvegese che assegna il premio.

///

Cambodia’s authorities intend to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol said. “He should get the Nobel, not only for his work on Cambodia, but also elsewhere,” he told the Wall Street Journal. The deputy prime minister noted that without the US president’s intervention, Cambodia and Thailand would likely not have forged a deal to end border hostilities. He added that Phnom Penh planned to put the US president’s name forward with the Norwegian Nobel Committee that awards the prize.