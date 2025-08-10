TASS * BRENNER: «L’UCRAINA E GLI ALLEATI OCCIDENTALI VICINI AD UNA SCONFITTA, TRUMP TENTA DI EVITARLA»

07.37 - domenica 10 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Ucraina e i suoi alleati occidentali sono sull’orlo di una “sconfitta umiliante” nel conflitto con la Russia, e il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump sta facendo un tentativo disperato per evitarla, ha dichiarato Michael Brenner, ex direttore del Programma di Relazioni Internazionali e Studi Globali presso l’Università del Texas e ex consulente del Dipartimento di Stato degli Stati Uniti e del Pentagono, all’agenzia TASS.

“Trump brama attenzione, soprattutto. Recentemente Putin ha ignorato i suoi ultimatum e le scadenze [sull’Ucraina]. Pertanto, è necessaria con urgenza una riunione faccia a faccia”, ha affermato.

Secondo la sua valutazione, “l’Ucraina, gli Stati Uniti e l’Occidente sono sull’orlo di una sconfitta umiliante.” “Trump è disperato nel tentativo di evitarla, ma non ha una comprensione complessiva della situazione, nessuna idea e quindi continua a escogitare variazioni sull’idea di cessate il fuoco. Se riuscisse solo a fermare i combattimenti, anche temporaneamente, potrebbe ostentarsi sotto i riflettori come un grande pacificatore”, ha aggiunto Brenner.

///

Ukraine and its Western allies stand on the brink of a “humiliating defeat” in the conflict with Russia, and US President Donald Trump is making a desperate attempt to avert it, Michael Brenner, former Director of the International Relations & Global Studies Program at the University of Texas and former Consultant to the US Department of State and the Pentagon, told TASS.

“Trump craves attention, above all. Putin recently has ignored his ultimatums and deadlines [on Ukraine]. Therefore, a face-to-face meeting is badly needed,” he said.

In his assessment, “Ukraine, the United States, and the West are on the brink of a humiliating defeat.” “Trump is desperate to avoid it, but he has no understanding of the overall situation, no ideas and so just keeps concocting variations of the ceasefire idea. If he could just stop the fighting, even temporarily, he could strut in the limelight as a great peacemaker,” Brenner added.