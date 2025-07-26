TASS * «BELGRADO NON ADERIRÀ ALLE SANZIONI CONTRO LA RUSSIA, AFFERMA IL PREMIER MACUT. LA SERBIA MANTERRÀ LA SUA POLITICA ESTERA ATTUALE FINCHÉ RESTERÀ L’ATTUALE GOVERNO»

07.40 - sabato 26 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Belgrado non aderirà alle sanzioni contro Mosca finché l’attuale governo rimarrà al potere in Serbia, ha dichiarato il primo ministro della nazione balcanica, Duro Macut. Ha affermato, durante un incontro che celebrava i primi 100 giorni del suo governo: “Per quanto riguarda la politica estera, vorrei ribadire che finché sarò a capo del governo, non imporremo sanzioni alla Federazione Russa”.

Belgrade will not join sanctions on Moscow as long as the current government is in power in Serbia, the Balkan nation’s Prime Minister Duro Macut said. When it comes to foreign policy, I would like to reiterate that as long as I am head of the government, we will not impose sanctions on the Russian Federation, he stated at a meeting marking the cabinet’s first 100 days.