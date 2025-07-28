TASS * BAKANOV: «RUSSIA E STATI UNITI D’ACCORDO SULLA STAZIONE ORBITALE ISS FINO AL 2028, POSSIBILE ESTENSIONE AL 2030»

08.42 - lunedì 28 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Le agenzie spaziali russa e americana, Roscosmos e NASA, concordano sulla necessità di continuare a usare la Stazione Spaziale Internazionale (ISS) almeno fino al 2028, ma il presidio orbitale potrebbe rimanere rilevante fino al 2030, ha dichiarato il capo di Roscosmos Dmitry Bakanov. In un’intervista a RBC TV, ha sottolineato che la decisione di terminare la ISS potrebbe essere presa solo congiuntamente da Russia e Stati Uniti. “L’attuale decisione condivisa da Roscosmos e NASA è che la necessità della stazione resterà almeno fino al 2028, e forse anche fino al 2030”, ha osservato Bakanov. Ad aprile, il capo di Roscosmos aveva affermato che le agenzie spaziali dei due paesi avevano deciso di accordarsi sulla durata della missione della ISS.

The Russian and US space agencies, Roscosmos and NASA, agree on the need to continue using the International Space Station (ISS) at least until 2028, but the orbital outpost is likely to remain relevant until 2030, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said. In an interview with RBC TV, he pointed out that the decision to terminate the ISS could only be made together by Russia and the United States. “The current consolidated decision by Roscosmos and NASA is that the need for the station will remain at least until 2028, and perhaps even until 2030,” Bakanov noted. In April, the Roscosmos chief said that the two countries’ space agencies had decided to agree on the duration of the ISS mission.