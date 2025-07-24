TASS * «ATTACCO CON DRONI UCRAINI COLPISCE SOCHI, LA RUSSIA SUBISCE MORTI E FERITI NELLA REGIONE DI KRASNODAR» (VIDEO)

14.32 - giovedì 24 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Immagini delle conseguenze di un attacco con droni ucraini sulla località balneare di Sochi, Russia, sul Mar Nero.

Durante la notte, la regione di Krasnodar è stata colpita da un massiccio attacco da parte del regime di Kiev.

Due persone sono rimaste uccise e altre 11 sono rimaste ferite.

Video: TASS/Ruptly

///

▶️ Footage of the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Overnight, the Krasnodar Region was hit by a massive attack by the Kiev regime. Two people were killed as a result and another 11 were injured.

Video: TASS/Ruptly