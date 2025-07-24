Popular tags: featured 20
TASS * «ATTACCO CON DRONI UCRAINI COLPISCE SOCHI, LA RUSSIA SUBISCE MORTI E FERITI NELLA REGIONE DI KRASNODAR» (VIDEO)

14.32 - giovedì 24 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Immagini delle conseguenze di un attacco con droni ucraini sulla località balneare di Sochi, Russia, sul Mar Nero.

Durante la notte, la regione di Krasnodar è stata colpita da un massiccio attacco da parte del regime di Kiev.

Due persone sono rimaste uccise e altre 11 sono rimaste ferite.

Video: TASS/Ruptly

///

▶️ Footage of the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Overnight, the Krasnodar Region was hit by a massive attack by the Kiev regime. Two people were killed as a result and another 11 were injured.

Video: TASS/Ruptly

