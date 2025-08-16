TASS * ANCHORAGE: «VERTICE TRA PUTIN E TRUMP IN ALASKA, LA CRONISTORIA DELLA GIORNATA»

08.05 - sabato 16 agosto 2025

Here is everything we know so far about the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump: The Russian leader’s plane landed at the Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson at 10:54 a.m. local time (6:54 p.m. GMT) The welcoming ceremony on the airfield began at 11:10 a.m. local time (7:10 p.m. GMT) Before taking the official photo on the airfield in Anchorage, Putin and Trump exchanged a few words The summit began with a one-on-one conversation in the US president’s Cadillac limousine The Russian delegation was the first to arrive at the meeting of the presidents, according to footage published by the Kremlin press service The closed-door talks in the “three-on-three” format began at 11:26 a.m. (7:26 p.m. GMT) In addition to the heads of state, the Russian side was represented by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US side was represented by State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff The presidents talked for about three hours, counting from their first brief conversation on the red carpet Then, Putin and Trump held a joint press conference, during which they summarized the results of the talks They refrained from answering questions and then briefly conversed on their feet Afterwards, Putin laid flowers at the graves of Soviet pilots buried in Anchorage and flew back to Russia Putin’s first visit to the US in ten years lasted just over five hours Reaction: The Ukrainian issue was in the spotlight at the talks, Putin said, assessing the summit as “very good” Trump told reporters at the meeting that the leaders had really made tremendous progress, rating the meeting “a 10 out of 10” The New York Times pointed out that the Russian leader delayed the introduction of new sanctions Bloomberg noted that, after lengthy discussions, “neither leader provided clear details on their discussion or on where they found common ground”.