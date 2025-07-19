TASS * AMBASCIATORE OZEROV «LA RUSSIA HA RIDOTTO AL MINIMO LA PRESENZA MILITARE IN TRANSNISTRIA, QUASI TUTTE LE ARMI PESANTI SONO STATE RIMOSSE»

08.20 - sabato 19 luglio 2025

La Russia ha ridotto al minimo la sua presenza militare nella regione separatista della Transnistria, dove svolge una missione di mantenimento della pace, ha dichiarato l’ambasciatore russo a Chisinau, Oleg Ozerov. Ha fatto questo commento dopo una dichiarazione del governo moldavo in cui si affermava che vi sono minacce provenienti dalla Transnistria. “Per tutti questi anni, in conformità con le decisioni prese, la Federazione Russa ha intrapreso un percorso di riduzione della sua presenza militare sulla riva sinistra del Dnestr. Questa è stata regolarmente ridotta ed ora è stata portata al minimo. Quasi tutte le armi pesanti sono state rimosse. Come si può accusare la Federazione Russa?” ha detto in un’intervista con TASS.

Russia has brought to a minimum its military presence in the breakaway region of Transnistria, where it is conducting a peacekeeping mission, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov said. He made the comment following a statement from the Moldovan government that there are threats emanating from Transnistria. “All these years, in accordance with the decisions that were made, the Russian Federation has been pursuing a course toward reducing its military presence on the left bank of the Dniester. It has been regularly scaled back and has now been brought to a minimum. Almost all heavy weapons have been removed. How can anyone reproach the Russian Federation?” he said in an interview with TASS.