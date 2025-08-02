TASS * «ALMENO 98 MORTI E OLTRE 1.000 FERITI NEGLI ATTACCHI ISRAELIANI A GAZA, IL BILANCIO DELLE VITTIME SALE A 60.430»

17.27 - sabato 2 agosto 2025

Almeno 98 persone sono state uccise e più di 1.000 ferite negli attacchi israeliani sulla Striscia di Gaza nelle ultime 24 ore, ha riferito il Ministero della Salute dell’enclave sul suo canale ufficiale Telegram. “Nelle ultime 24 ore, gli ospedali della Striscia di Gaza hanno ricevuto 98 corpi di persone uccise, di cui 15 recuperate dalle macerie, e 1.079 feriti”, si legge in una dichiarazione. Così, il bilancio delle vittime nel conflitto di Gaza è salito a 60.430 da ottobre 2023, con più di 148.000 persone ferite.

At least 98 people were killed and more than 1,000 sustained wounds in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on its official Telegram channel. “Over the past 24 hours, Gaza Strip hospitals admitted 98 bodies of those killed, including 15 recovered from under the rubble, and 1,079 injured individuals,” it said in a statement. Thus, the death toll in the Gaza conflict has risen to 60,430 since October 2023, with more than 148,000 people injured.