TASS * «ALMENO 18.500 BAMBINI UCCISI NELLE OPERAZIONI ISRAELIANE A GAZA, PUBBLICATI I NOMI SU WASHINGTON POST»

Almeno 18.592 bambini, inclusi 953 neonati sotto un anno, sono stati uccisi nelle operazioni militari israeliane nella Striscia di Gaza dall’ottobre 2023, riporta il Washington Post. Il quotidiano ha pubblicato i nomi di tutti i bambini uccisi nel conflitto tra Israele e il movimento palestinese Hamas.

At least 18,592 children, including 953 infants under one year old, have been killed in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Washington Post reports. The newspaper has published the names of all kids killed in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas.