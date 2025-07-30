Popular tags: featured 20
Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

OPINIONEWS

TASS * «ALEXEY ZUBRITSKY CONDIVIDE FOTO DELLA COSTA GIAPPONESE DOPO LO TSUNAMI, IMMAGINI SCATTATE DALLA STAZIONE SPAZIALE INTERNAZIONALE»

16.59 - mercoledì 30 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Alexey Zubritsky, corrispondente speciale di TASS e cosmonauta di Roscosmos, ha condiviso le foto della costa giapponese dopo lo tsunami. Le immagini sono state scattate dalla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale (ISS).

TASS special correspondent, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Zubritsky has shared the photos of the Japanese coastline after the tsunami. The pictures were taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Photos: Alexey Zubritsky/Roscosmos/TASS

