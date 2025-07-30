TASS * «ALEXEY ZUBRITSKY CONDIVIDE FOTO DELLA COSTA GIAPPONESE DOPO LO TSUNAMI, IMMAGINI SCATTATE DALLA STAZIONE SPAZIALE INTERNAZIONALE»

16.59 - mercoledì 30 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Alexey Zubritsky, corrispondente speciale di TASS e cosmonauta di Roscosmos, ha condiviso le foto della costa giapponese dopo lo tsunami. Le immagini sono state scattate dalla Stazione Spaziale Internazionale (ISS).

///

TASS special correspondent, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Zubritsky has shared the photos of the Japanese coastline after the tsunami. The pictures were taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Photos: Alexey Zubritsky/Roscosmos/TASS