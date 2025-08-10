TASS * «60 MORTI NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA PER AZIONI ISRAELIANE, DRAMMATICA CRISI UMANITARIA CON FAME E MALNUTRIZIONE»

16.46 - domenica 10 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Più di 60 persone sono morte nella Striscia di Gaza a causa delle azioni di Israele durante l’ultimo giorno, ha dichiarato il ministero della salute dell’enclave. Sessantuno corpi, compresi quelli recuperati dalle macerie, sono stati portati ai obitori, mentre circa 363 persone sono state ricoverate negli ospedali. Cinque persone, tra cui due bambini, sono morte per fame e malnutrizione nell’ultimo giorno, portando il numero totale delle vittime di fame a 217, di cui 100 minorenni. Il bilancio complessivo delle vittime degli attacchi israeliani da ottobre 2023 è salito a 61.430, con oltre 153.000 persone ferite, ha riferito il ministero.

///

More than 60 people died in the Gaza Strip due to Israel’s action during the past day, the enclave’s health ministry said. “Sixty-one bodies, including those retrieved from under the debris, were taken to morgues, as many as 363 people were taken to hospitals,” it said, adding that five people, including two children, reportedly died of hunger and malnutrition during the past day, bring the total number of starvation victims to 217, including 100 minors. The overall death toll from Israeli attacks since October 2023 has climbed to 61,430, with more than 153,000 people being wounded, the ministry said.