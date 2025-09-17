ROBERTA METSOLA * (X.COM) : «DI NUOVO A KIEV, SOSTEGNO FERMO PER L’UCRAINA CONTRO L’AGGRESSIONE RUSSA»

10.03 - mercoledì 17 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Di nuovo a Kiev

a 1300 giorni dall’inizio dell’aggressione, sono in Ucraina con il forte messaggio di sostegno di @Europarl_EN.

Così come siamo stati al vostro fianco il primo giorno, resteremo al vostro fianco.

///

Back in Kyiv

1300 days since the start of the aggression, I am in Ukraine with @Europarl_EN’s strong message of support.

Just as we stood you with day one, we will remain at your side.

TWEET ORIGINALE — Roberta Metsola