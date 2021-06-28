TRENTO24 da Sardagna (4K)

Riceviamo e pubblichiamo integralmente:

PRESIDENZA CONSIGLIO MINISTRI * ROMA – INCONTRO SEGRETARIO DI STATO USA ANTONY BLINKEN: DRAGHI, « SPECIFICA ATTENZIONE ALL’INSTABILITÀ NELLA REGIONE MEDITERRANEA E ALLA LIBIA »

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Mario Draghi, ha incontrato questo pomeriggio a Palazzo Chigi il Segretario di Stato americano, Antony Blinken. Nel corso dell’incontro sono stati discussi i rapporti bilaterali nel più ampio quadro delle relazioni transatlantiche e l’esigenza di dare seguiti concreti al rinnovato clima di forte sintonia e collaborazione fra l’Unione Europea e gli Stati Uniti. Sono state inoltre approfondite le principali sfide globali e sistemiche, quali la lotta alla pandemia, il rilancio economico e sociale e il contrasto ai cambiamenti climatici, nonché le più importanti crisi internazionali, con specifica attenzione all’instabilità nella regione mediterranea e alla Libia.

*

The President of the Council of Ministers Draghi met this afternoon with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. The talks focused on the bilateral partnership in the broader framework of the transatlantic relations and on the need to concretely build upon the renewed atmosphere of strong synergy and cooperation between the EU and the US. The main global and systemic challenges, such as fighting the pandemic, ensuring a strong socio-economic recovery and tackling climate change, were also discussed in depth, as well as the most important international crises, with specific attention to instability in the Mediterranean region and in Libya.

 

 

