PRESIDENZA CONSIGLIO MINISTRI * COVID – PALAZZO CHIGI: «DRAGHI HA INCONTRATO IL COMMISSARIO EUROPEO AL MERCATO INTERNO THIERRY BRETON, FOCUS SU PRODUZIONE VACCINI »

Il Presidente del Consiglio, Mario Draghi, ha incontrato oggi a Palazzo Chigi il Commissario Europeo al Mercato Interno, Thierry Breton (che nella sua visita a Roma ha incontrato anche il Ministro per lo Sviluppo Economico, Giorgetti, e il Sottosegretario alla Presidenza del Consiglio, Tabacci). Al centro del colloquio i temi dello spazio, dei semiconduttori, della produzione dei vaccini.

The President of the Council of Ministers Draghi met today at Palazzo Chigi with the Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton (who met, in his visit to Rome, also with the Minister for Economic Development, Giorgetti, and with the State Secretary of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Tabacci). At the centre of the meeting there were the topics of space, semi-conductors, production of vaccines.