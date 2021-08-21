PRESIDENZA CONSIGLIO MINISTRI * AFGHANISTAN / TELEFONATA BIDEN – DRAGHI: « FOCUS SU EVACUAZIONE CONNAZIONALI E CITTADINI VULNERABILI »

Il Presidente del Consiglio ha avuto stasera una conversazione telefonica con il Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, Joseph R. Biden jr.

Il colloquio si è incentrato sugli ultimi sviluppi e sulle implicazioni della crisi afghana, in particolare l’evacuazione dei connazionali e dei cittadini afghani vulnerabili, la tutela dei diritti umani e delle libertà fondamentali, l’assistenza umanitaria a favore della popolazione. Sono state inoltre discusse le prospettive dell’azione della Comunità internazionale nei diversi contesti, a partire da G7 e G20, a favore della stabilità e dello sviluppo dell’Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Draghi had a phone conversation tonight with the President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden jr.

The call focused on the latest developments and the implications of the Afghan crisis, in particular the evacuation of respective citizens and vulnerable Afghan people, the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, the humanitarian assistance to the population. The Leaders also discussed the prospects for the action of the International Community in different contexts, such as G7 and G20, to support Afghanistan’s stability and development.