PRESIDENZA CONSIGLIO MINISTRI * AFGHANISTAN: « CONVERSAZIONE TELEFONICA DRAGHI-PUTIN, OBIETTIVO CONTRASTARE TERRORISMO E TRAFFICI ILLECITI »

Il Presidente del Consiglio Mario Draghi ha avuto oggi pomeriggio una conversazione telefonica con il Presidente della Federazione Russa, Vladimir Putin, che ha offerto l’occasione per un’analisi articolata della situazione sul terreno in Afghanistan e delle sue implicazioni regionali.

Nel corso del colloquio sono stati discussi gli indirizzi che potranno informare l’azione della Comunità internazionale nei diversi contesti diretta a ricostruire la stabilità dell’Afghanistan, a contrastare il terrorismo e i traffici illeciti e a difendere i diritti delle donne.

*

Prime Minister Draghi had a phone conversation this afternoon with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. The two leaders had a substantial discussion on the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and on its regional implications. During the call the two leaders also assessed the guidelines that could inspire the action of the International Community in the different contexts, aiming to restore Afghanistan’s stability, fight terrorism and illegal trafficking and protect women’s rights.