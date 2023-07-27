PALAZZO CHIGI * USA – VISITA PREMIER MELONI: « LA CONFERENZA STAMPA IN DIRETTA VIDEO » (VEDI RIVEDI LIVE STREAMING )

Joint Statement from President Biden and Prime Minister Meloni

Today, the President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, met at the White House. They reaffirmed the unshakable alliance, strategic partnership, and deep friendship between the United States and

Italy. The ties between Italy and the United States are rooted in history, cultural affinity, and economic cooperation. They are founded on our shared values and principles – democracy, freedom, respect for human rights – reinforced by the shared objective to promote peace and security, enhance prosperity, and advance sustainability all around the globe. The connections between our people are at the heart of this relationship. Both leaders highlighted the important role of the Italian-American community, whose contributions make the United States stronger, more prosperous, and more vibrant. Prime Minister Meloni also affirmed the key contributions of Italian communities abroad.

President Biden and Prime Minister Meloni both affirm that the NATO Summit in Vilnius demonstrated the unity and the strength of the transatlantic bond, and the Alliance’s unique capacity to adapt its deterrence and defense posture to address challenges from all strategic directions, including NATO’s Southern Flank. Both leaders also stand with Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s illegal aggression. The United States and Italy will continue to provide political, military, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine for as long as it takes, with the aim to reach a just and lasting peace that fully respects the UN Charter and Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United States and Italy also recognize the need to address the global consequences of the conflict, especially on vulnerable countries’ stability, energy, and food security. They reaffirm the importance of enabling Ukraine to export food via the Black Sea and condemn Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has been instrumental in reducing world food prices, and its attacks on Ukrainian grain storage and transport infrastructure. They welcome the progress on food systems transformation reported at the Stocktaking Moment of the UN Food Systems Summit held in Rome on 24-26 July. Both sides also commit to further coordination on Ukraine’s reconstruction and recognized the role Italy will play in this effort, with Italy’s presidency of the G7 in 2024 and hosting of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in 2025.

The United States and Italy note the vital importance of shared efforts to promote stability and prosperity in the wider Mediterranean region, including by addressing the root causes of instability, terrorism, and irregular migration flows. The United States and Italy affirm their support for the Tunisian people as Tunisia endures continued economic and political challenges. The United States and Italy also affirm their shared desire for a prosperous, secure, and democratic Tunisia. The United States welcomed the Conference on Migration and Development held on July 23 in Rome, as well as the establishment of the “Rome Process” to promote partnerships between countries of origin, transit, and destination of migration in the broader Mediterranean region, the Middle East and Africa. In this framework, the United States takes note of the Italian government’s “Mattei Plan” for Africa.

The United States and Italy reaffirm their shared commitment to the security, stability, and prosperity of the Western Balkans and their longstanding support for the region’s Euro-Atlantic integration. They determined to reinforce coordination to favor de-escalation and reconciliation and acknowledged the crucial role of the Quint. The United States welcomes the Italian government’s commitment in the Western Balkans, including through the contribution of the Italian armed forces to KFOR, EULEX, and EUFOR Althea missions.

The United States and Italy are firmly committed to a free, open, prosperous, inclusive, and secure Indo-Pacific. The United States welcomes the increased presence of Italy in the region. The two sides reiterate the vital importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,