PALAZZO CHIGI * UNIFIL: «JOINT STATEMENT BY THE LEADERS OF FRANCE ITALY AND SPAIN ON THE RECENT TARGETING»

Joint statement by the leaders of France, Italy and Spain on the recent targeting of UNIFIL

As longstanding contributing nations to UNIFIL and partners of Lebanon and Israel, We, leaders of France, Italy and Spain, condemn the recent targeting of UNIFIL by the IDF.

We express our outrage after several peacekeepers were injured in Naqoura. These attacks constitute serious violation of the obligations of Israel under UNSCR 1701 and under humanitarian international law. Those attacks are unjustifiable and shall immediately come to and end.

We recall that all peacekeepers must be protected and reiterate our praise for the continued and indispensable commitment of UNIFIL troops/ personnel in this very challenging context.

We count on Israel’s commitment to the security of UN and bilateral peacekeeping missions in Lebanon as well as international organisations active in the region.

We further call for an immediate ceasefire as well as for the full implementation of UNSCR1701 by all parties, which is the only way to allow for Israeli and Lebanese people to return to their homes in security.

We reiterate our commitment to the full implementation of UNSCR 1701 as well as to the UNIFIL mission whose contribution to a cessation of hostilities will be critical.