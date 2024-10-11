PALAZZO CHIGI * MED 9 – CIPRO : « DICHIARAZIONE DEI LEADER, IN OCCASIONE DELL’11MO VERTICE SVOLTO OGGI A PAPHOS» (ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

20.07 - venerdì 11 ottobre 2024

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

PAPHOS DECLARATION

We, the Heads of State and Government of Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Slovenia and Spain, and the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal, met on October 11th 2024 in Paphos, for the 11th Summit of the Southern countries of the EU (MED 9). Against the backdrop of the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, and unabating political, economic and social pressures, this format of regional coordination has an important input towards shaping European responses to common challenges. Together we will strive to turn challenges into opportunities and look to the future with resolve, in line with our citizens’ aspirations.

The beginning of the new institutional cycle and the adoption of the Strategic Agenda 2024-2029 provides additional impetus to our discussions, including on identifying issues of particular relevance to the Southern countries of the EU and on ways to promote our priorities in the framework of EU policies during the new legislative period. We welcome the re-establishment of a portfolio dedicated to the Mediterranean within the European Commission.

This confirms the EU’s increased focus on the Mediterranean and the importance attached to our region’s strategic role. We stand ready to actively engage in formulating the new Pact for the Mediterranean. The stability, security and prosperity of Europe is closely interlinked with that of its immediate neighbourhood. We remain, therefore, firmly committed to contributing to closer relations and cooperation with the countries of the Southern Neighbourhood, also in the framework of the Union for the Mediterranean, to our mutual benefit.

The unfolding situation in the Middle East is gravely alarming. In light of the rever- berations of the Gaza conflict on the wider region, we express our extreme concern with the escalation of the military confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah. We call for an immediate ceasefire across the Blue Line and for the timely provision of humanitarian aid in Lebanon. We deplore the many civilian casualties, the destruc- tion of civilian infrastructure, the high number of internally displaced persons, and we urge all actors to respect International Law and International Humanitarian Law in all circumstances. Hezbollah‘s firing of rockets and other projectiles into Israeli territory since 8th October 2023 has to stop. The sovereignty of both Israel and Leba- non has to be preserved and guaranteed, and any operations in violation of it must stop. Any further military intervention would dramatically aggravate the situation. Re- affirming our commitment to the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolu- tion 1701, we call on all actors to exercise restraint and engage in mediating efforts to defuse tensions, whereas we will continue advocating for further support to Leba- non and its people, including to the Lebanese Armed Forces which are called to play a critical stabilizing role. We also support the fundamental stabilization role of UNIFIL in Southern Lebanon.

We condemn the targeting of UNIFIL and recall that all peace- keepers must be protected. The present escalation further compounds Lebanon’s refugee crisis. We confirm our determination to support the most vulnerable people in Lebanon, including internally displaced persons, refugees, and host communities in need, as well as providing support to combat human trafficking and smuggling. We reaffirm the need to achieve conditions for save, voluntary, and dignified returns of Syrian refugees, as defined by UNHCR. We look forward to the conference for the people and sovereignty of Leba- non to be held in Paris on October 24th . We firmly condemn the Iranian missile attack against Israel.

We call on all actors to act responsibly and refrain from further military actions. We reiterate our condemnation in the strongest terms of the brutal terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel and we deplore all civilian loss of life, in particular the high toll on children and women. We call for the full and immediate implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2735 and underscore our full backing to the proposed comprehensive deal that shall lead, without further delay, to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and the provision of full, secure, and unimpeded humanitarian aid at scale to Gaza.

We reiterate the primacy of land corridors, noting that all routes, of land, air, and sea, including the Cyprus Maritime Corridor, are val- uable in helping to meet the vast humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza. We strongly condemn the ongoing extremist settler violence in the West Bank, including East Je- rusalem. We also call for safe access to the holy sites and for the Status Quo to be upheld.