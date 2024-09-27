Popular tags: featured 20
ONU – UNITED NATIONS * GENERAL ASSEMBLY: 27/9/2024 «REPORT OF BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, PRIME MINISTER OF THE STATE OF ISRAEL» (LIVE VIDEO STREAMING)

16.11 - venerdì 27 settembre 2024

 

Join us LIVE for the 79th United Nations General Assembly debate! From 24 – 28 and 30 September 2024, more than 100 world leaders, thousands of diplomats and advocates come together to deliver statements and tackle global challenges.

The theme for the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly is “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations”.

General debate website: https://gadebate.un.org/

On-demand Videos of each speaker: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

