ONU * MEDIO ORIENTE: GUTERRES, È GIUNTO IL MOMENTO DEL “CESSATE IL FUOCO” IMMEDIATO A GAZA, CON RILASCIO INCONDIZIONATO DI TUTTI GLI OSTAGGI»

18.22 - mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024

IL SEGRETARIO GENERALE – OSSERVAZIONI ALLA RIUNIONE DEL CONSIGLIO DI SICUREZZA SULLA SITUAZIONE IN MEDIO ORIENTE

New York, 2 ottobre 2024 – (Traduzione non ufficiale)

Signora Presidente, Eccellenze,

Le fiamme che divampano in Medio Oriente stanno rapidamente diventando un inferno. Esattamente una settimana fa, ho informato il Consiglio di Sicurezza sulla situazione allarmante in Libano. Da allora, le cose sono andate di male in peggio.

Come ho detto al Consiglio la scorsa settimana, la Linea Blu è stata teatro di tensioni per anni. Ma da ottobre gli scambi di fuoco sono aumentati in portata, profondità e intensità. Ho dichiarato che gli scambi di fuoco quasi quotidiani da parte di Hizbullah e di altri gruppi armati non statali in Libano e delle Forze di Difesa Israeliane sono una ripetuta violazione della risoluzione 1701 del Consiglio di Sicurezza.

Ho sottolineato che l’uso quotidiano di armi da parte di gruppi armati non statali viola le risoluzioni 1559 e 1701 del Consiglio di Sicurezza. E ho sottolineato che la sovranità e l’integrità territoriale libanese devono essere rispettate e che lo Stato libanese deve avere il pieno controllo delle armi in tutto il Libano.

Nei pochi giorni trascorsi da allora, abbiamo assistito a una drammatica escalation – così drammatica che mi chiedo cosa sia rimasto del quadro stabilito dal Consiglio con la risoluzione 1701. Le forze israeliane hanno condotto incessanti attacchi aerei in tutto il Libano, compresa Beirut.

Gli Stati Uniti e la Francia – con il sostegno di molti altri Paesi – hanno proposto un cessate il fuoco temporaneo per consentire la ripresa dei negoziati. Israele ha rifiutato questa proposta e ha intensificato i suoi attacchi, bombardando anche il quartier generale di Hizbullah, dove è stato ucciso il suo leader.

Hizbullah ha continuato a lanciare razzi e missili contro Israele. Ieri, le Forze di Difesa Israeliane hanno condotto quelle che hanno dichiarato essere “incursioni limitate” nel Libano meridionale. Le forze di pace UNIFIL rimangono in posizione e la bandiera delle Nazioni Unite continua a sventolare nonostante la richiesta di Israele di spostarla.

Ribadisco il nostro profondo apprezzamento ai membri militari e civili della nostra forza di pace delle Nazioni Unite – UNIFIL – e ai Paesi che contribuiscono con le truppe. La sicurezza di tutto il personale ONU deve essere garantita. I civili stanno pagando un prezzo terribile, che io condanno totalmente.

Dallo scorso ottobre, più di 1.700 persone sono state uccise in Libano, tra cui oltre 100 bambini e 194 donne. È stato confermato che oltre 346.000 persone sono state sfollate dalle loro case. Le stime del governo parlano di un milione di persone. Altre 128.000 persone – sia siriane che libanesi – hanno attraversato la Siria.

Le Nazioni Unite hanno mobilitato tutte le loro capacità per fornire aiuti umanitari urgenti in Libano e chiedo alla comunità internazionale di finanziare completamente il nostro appello. Dall’8 ottobre, gli attacchi di Hizbullah contro Israele hanno causato 49 morti e oltre 60.000 sfollati. È assolutamente necessario evitare una guerra totale in Libano, che avrebbe conseguenze profonde e devastanti.

Ieri l’Iran ha lanciato circa 200 missili balistici verso Israele. Ha dichiarato che si trattava di una risposta all’uccisione di Hassan Nasrallah e del comandante del Corpo delle Guardie Rivoluzionarie Islamiche Abbas Nilforoushan, avvenuta la settimana scorsa, e a quella del leader di Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, avvenuta a Teheran a luglio.

Milioni di persone in Israele e nei territori palestinesi occupati sono state costrette a cercare riparo. Una persona è stata uccisa dagli attacchi iraniani, un palestinese della Cisgiordania occupata. Come ho fatto in relazione all’attacco iraniano di aprile – e come sarebbe stato ovvio ieri nel contesto della condanna che ho espresso – condanno nuovamente con forza il massiccio attacco missilistico di ieri da parte dell’Iran contro Israele.

Questi attacchi, paradossalmente, non contribuiscono in alcun modo a sostenere la causa del popolo palestinese o a ridurne le sofferenze. È passato quasi un anno dagli atroci atti terroristici di Hamas del 7 ottobre e dalla presa di ostaggi. Dallo scorso ottobre, Israele ha condotto a Gaza la campagna militare più letale e distruttiva dei miei anni da Segretario generale. Le sofferenze patite dal popolo palestinese a Gaza vanno oltre ogni immaginazione.

Allo stesso tempo, la situazione nella Cisgiordania occupata, compresa Gerusalemme Est, continua a deteriorarsi con le operazioni militari israeliane, la costruzione di insediamenti, gli sfratti, l’accaparramento di terre e l’intensificarsi degli attacchi dei coloni – minando progressivamente ogni possibilità di una soluzione a due Stati.

Contemporaneamente, anche i gruppi armati palestinesi hanno fatto ricorso alla violenza. Hamas ha continuato a lanciare razzi e proprio ieri 7 israeliani sono stati uccisi in un attacco terroristico a Jaffa. Gli eventi dell’ultima settimana, dell’ultimo mese e di quasi tutto l’anno scorso lo dimostrano chiaramente.

È giunto il momento di un cessate il fuoco immediato a Gaza, con il rilascio immediato e incondizionato di tutti gli ostaggi, la consegna effettiva di aiuti umanitari ai palestinesi di Gaza e un progresso irreversibile verso una soluzione a due Stati.

È giunto il momento di cessare le ostilità in Libano e di agire concretamente per la piena attuazione delle risoluzioni 1559 e 1701 del Consiglio di Sicurezza, aprendo la strada agli sforzi diplomatici per una pace sostenibile.

È giunto il momento di fermare il ciclo nauseante di escalation dopo escalation che sta portando i popoli del Medio Oriente dritti verso il precipizio. Ogni escalation è servita da pretesto per quella successiva. Non dobbiamo mai perdere di vista il tremendo tributo che questo crescente conflitto sta imponendo ai civili.

Non possiamo distogliere lo sguardo dalle violazioni sistematiche del diritto umanitario internazionale. Questo ciclo mortale di violenza “tit-for-tat” deve finire.

Il tempo sta per scadere.

António Guterres

Segretario Generale Onu

THE SECRETARY-GENERAL

REMARKS TO THE SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING ON THE SITUATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST

New York, 2 October 2024

Madame President, Excellencies,

The raging fires in the Middle East are fast becoming an inferno.

Exactly one week ago, I briefed the Security Council about the alarming situation in Lebanon.

Since then, things have gone from bad to much, much worse.

As I told the Council last week, the Blue Line has seen tensions for years. But since October, exchanges of fire have expanded in scope, depth, and intensity.

I stated that the almost daily exchanges of fire by Hizbullah and other non-state armed groups in Lebanon and the Israel Defense Forces are in repeated violation of Security Council resolution 1701.

I emphasized that the daily use of weapons by non-State armed groups is in violation of Security Council resolutions 1559 and 1701.

And I stressed that Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected and the Lebanese state must have full control of weapons throughout Lebanon.

Madame President,

In the few short days since then, we have seen a dramatic escalation – so dramatic that I wonder what remains of the framework this Council established with resolution 1701.

Israeli forces have conducted relentless air strikes across Lebanon – including Beirut.

The United States and France — with the support of several other countries — have proposed a temporary ceasefire allowing for the restart of negotiations.

Israel refused that proposal and stepped up its strikes, including bombing the Hizbullah headquarters where its leader was killed.

Hizbullah has continued rocket and missile attacks on Israel.

And yesterday, the Israel Defense Forces conducted what it stated were “limited incursions” into southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in position, and the UN flag continues to fly despite Israel’s request to relocate.

I reiterate our deep appreciation to the military and civilian members of our UN peacekeeping force – UNIFIL – and to troop contributing countries.

The safety and security of all UN personnel must be ensured.

Madame President,

Civilians are paying a terrible price – which I utterly condemn.

Since last October, more than 1,700 people have been killed in Lebanon — including over 100 children and 194 women.

Over 346,000 people are confirmed to have been displaced from their homes. Government estimates put this number as high as one million.

Another 128,000 people – both Syrian and Lebanese – have crossed into Syria.

The UN has mobilized all its capacities to provide urgent humanitarian aid in Lebanon and I ask the international community to fully fund our appeal.

Since October 8th, Hizbullah attacks on Israel have killed 49 people – with over 60,000 people displaced from their homes.

It is absolutely essential to avoid an all-out war in Lebanon which would have profound and devastating consequences.

Madame President,

Yesterday, Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

It stated it was in response to the killings of Hassan Nasrallah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp commander Abbas Nilforoushan last week — as well as that of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

Millions of people across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory were forced to seek shelter.

One person was killed from the Iranian strikes – a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank.

As I did in relation to the Iranian attack in April — and as should have been obvious yesterday in the context of the condemnation I expressed — I again strongly condemn yesterday’s massive missile attack by Iran on Israel.

These attacks paradoxically do nothing to support the cause of the Palestinian people or reduce their suffering.

Almost one year has passed since the atrocious 7 October acts of terror by Hamas and the taking of hostages.

Since last October, Israel has conducted in Gaza the most deadly and destructive military campaign in my years as Secretary-General. The suffering endured by the Palestinian people in Gaza is beyond imagination.

At the same time, the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, continues to deteriorate with Israeli military operations, construction of settlements, evictions, land grabs, and intensification of settler attacks – progressively undermining any possibility of a two-state solution.

And, simultaneously, armed Palestinian groups have also used violence. Hamas has continued to launch rockets, and just yesterday 7 Israelis were killed in a terror attack in Jaffa.

Madame President,

The events of the past week, the past month, and indeed nearly the past year make it clear:

It is high time for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, the effective delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and irreversible progress to a two-state solution.

It is high time for a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, real action towards full implementation of Security Council resolutions 1559 and 1701, paving the way for diplomatic efforts for sustainable peace.

It is high time to stop the sickening cycle of escalation after escalation that is leading the people of the Middle East straight over the cliff.

Each escalation has served as a pretext for the next.

We must never lose sight of the tremendous toll that this growing conflict is taking on civilians.

We cannot look away from systematic violations of international humanitarian law.

This deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop.

Time is running out.

Thank you.

