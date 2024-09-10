OECD * CLOSING THE GENDER PLAY GAP: «TOWARDS PAY EQUITY IN SPORTS, THURSDAY 12 SEPTEMBER»

16.04 - martedì 10 settembre 2024

Media Advisory. Event – Closing the Gender Play Gap: Towards Pay Equity in Sports Thursday 12 September. On September 12, 2024 at 02:00pm CEST (12:00pm GMT) the OECD and the Government of Iceland invite you to attend Closing the gender play gap: Towards pay equity in sports, featuring discussions with athletes and experts on the gender pay gap in sports, ahead of International Equal Pay Day.

Over 50 years since tennis legend Billie Jean King famously secured equal prize money for men and women at the US Open, it is time to reflect and explore: what is driving pay inequality in sports and how do we ensure fair pay for women athletes? Join us online for a practical and ambitious conversation on how we can level the playing field. The ball’s in our court.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann will be joined by:

Bjarni Benediktsson, Prime Minister, Iceland

Elizabeth Broderick, Founder and Convenor of the Champions of Change Coalition, Australia and Former Special Rapporteur for Discrimination Against Women and Girls, United Nations

Dame Laura Kenny, Former cyclist, 5x Olympic Champion, 7x World Champion, United Kingdom

Sarah Gregorius, Former professional and international footballer, New Zealand

Thora Helgadóttir, Former professional and international footballer, Iceland

Joanna Lohman, Former professional footballer and Sport Diplomat, United States Department of State

Julia George, External Communications Lead, Women in Sport

David Berri, Professor of Economics and Department Chair, Southern Utah University

Sophie Power, Ultramarathon runner, United Kingdom and Founder, SheRACES

Mark Pearson, Deputy-Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD (Moderator)