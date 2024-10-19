MINISTERO DIFESA * NAPOLI – G7: «RIUNIONE MINISTERIALE, LA DICHIARAZIONE CONGIUNTA FINALE»

17.23 - sabato 19 ottobre 2024

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

I Ministri della Difesa del G7 sotto la Presidenza del Ministro della Difesa, On. Guido Crosetto, si sono riuniti a Napoli il 19 ottobre per la prima riunione ministeriale G7 Difesa, a cui hanno partecipato anche il Ministro della Difesa ucraino, il Segretario della NATO e l’Alto Rappresentante dell’UE per gli Affari esteri e la Politica di Sicurezza.

In allegato la dichiarazione finale sottoscritta al termine dei lavori.

Preamble

G7 Defense Joint Declaration

We, the G7 Defense Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, with the participation of the NATO Secretary General, have gathered in Naples to reaffirm our enduring unity and common determination to address, in a cohesive and concrete manner, security challenges, at a time in history marked by great instability.

In this spirit, we strongly reaffirm our commitment to promote respect for the United Nations Charter, to implement tangible measures to help safeguard peace and security, and to oppose any action aimed at undermining the free and open rules- based international order.

We:

– reiterate our unwavering support for Ukraine, which has for nearly three years defended itself against Russia’s brutal and full-scale illegal war of aggression. We condemn Russia, which has put in place a posture of confrontation and destabilization on a global scale, also resorting to hybrid warfare and the irresponsible use of nuclear rhetoric;

– believe that the G7, along with other international partners, can play a key role in the process of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with international law, with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. This cannot be done without continuing to work to achieve the widest possible international support for Ukraine, fostering a renewed sense of trust, based upon the inclusion of like-minded countries;

– commit to identifying cooperative solutions to address the growing need for defense industries to be able to sustain a high pace of production, work on building and strengthening resilient and reliable defense industry, including on issues related to supply needed for Defense;

– recognize the need for a more cooperative approach in defense-related research and development, also in terms of sharing and leveraging expertise and knowledge, while fostering a safe environment to prevent malign access, in order to maintaincompetitive advantage, including in the field of emerging and disruptive technologies;

– acknowledge the relevance of finding effective solutions to ensure the extended sustainability of military operations and proper regeneration of forces;

– are also committed to containing and countering information manipulation and the spread of misinformation and disinformation;

– condemn Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th, 2023, which has unleashed a spiral of violence that threatens the entire Middle Eastern region;

– are united in supporting the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in the flow of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza and a sustainable pathway to a two-state solution;

– are concerned by the latest events in Lebanon and the risk of further escalation. We express concern over all threats to UNIFIL’s security. The protection of peacekeepers is incumbent upon all parties to a conflict. We also reaffirm the importance of supporting UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces in their role of ensuring the stability and security of Lebanon.

– condemn the attacks perpetrated by the Houthis against maritime shipping transiting the area including the Red Sea, Bab el Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden, reaffirming the right to preserve freedom of navigation, protect shipping lanes and defend ships and personnel, in accordance with international law and UNSCRs 2722 and 2739;

– condemn Iran’s direct military attack against Israel on 13 April and 1 October, 2024, and call on Iran to refrain from providing support to Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis and other non-state actors, and taking further actions that could destabilize the region and trigger an uncontrolled process of escalation;

– express our concerns about strategies pursued by some state actors towards Africa, including predatory economic practices, and disinformation, that create instability;

– reaffirm our commitment to the strengthening of the stability and security of African countries, stressing the importance of an integrated approach, through practical and coordinated actions with African partners in the field of peace, security and defense, notably in the areas of capacity building, security and defense sectors reform, as well as interoperability. In this sense, we look forward to bilateral and multilateral partners’ initiatives on the “southern neighborhood”, including EU and NATO activities;

– recognize that climate change is a defining challenge with a profound impact on our security that can aggravate demographic, economic, and political challenges to peace and stability worldwide, and especially in the most vulnerable countries;

– reaffirm that the multilateral system, with the United Nations and its Charter at the center, must be strengthened. We are committed to take the necessary actions adopted at the UN Summit of the Future and to continue to support and adapt UN Peace Operations as a critical tool to maintain international peace and security;

– reaffirm our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, whose crucial role in global prosperity and security we recognize, and our commitment to fostering our security and defense partnerships with Indo-Pacific countries;

– reaffirm that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is indispensable to international security and prosperity;

– express our serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, including in the maritime and air domains;

– express our deep concern at China’s support to Russia, which is enabling Russia to maintain its illegal war in Ukraine and has significant and broad security implications, as well as the strengthening of military cooperation between China and Russia;

– condemn the continued development of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, in direct violation of relevant UNSCRs, and express our concern about its increasing military cooperation with Russia.

Support to Ukraine

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we, the G7 with NATO, have played a central role in supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense in order to counter Russia’s aggression, to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, reaffirming the primacy of international law, including the UN Charter and the principle of the inviolability of national sovereignty.

We reaffirm our unwavering support for the freedom, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

We continue to condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s blatant breach of international law, including the UN Charter, its repeated and deliberate attacks against civilian and critical infrastructures, the use of actions of hybrid warfare, as well as Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric.

We believe that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is posing a threat to international security, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the rules-based international order.

We support Ukraine’s right to self-defense and reaffirm our commitment to Ukraine’s long-term security, including by implementing bilateral security commitments and arrangements based on the G7 “Joint Declaration in support of Ukraine” signed in the margins of the NATO Vilnius Summit, bilateral security agreements and arrangements signed with Ukraine, and the Ukraine Compact endorsed in the margins of the NATO Washington Summit.

We therefore reaffirm the importance of synergy and coherence between the support provided by NATO, the EU and on a bilateral or multilateral basis. In this regard, we support the mechanism of enhanced political consultations between Ukraine and the Alliance established with the NATO-Ukraine Council. We support the assistance initiatives of the EU and NATO, including the military support through the European Peace Facility, the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine, negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, and the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine. We also support the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, including the work of its Capability Coalitions, and recall the launch of the Ukraine Compact at the NATO Washington Summit. We welcome initiatives aimed at supporting Ukrainian defense industry and innovation, which are instrumental to enable Ukraine’s self-defense.

We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term. We support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership.

We consider it imperative to continue supporting the education and training needs of the Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces in the short and long term, given the need for force regeneration and reconstitution. We welcome NATO’s and EU’s respective efforts through NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine and EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, which will provide support also to the long-term development and reform of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, including military assistance. In coherence with Apulia G7 Leaders’ Communiqué, Extraordinary Revenues stemming from immobilized Russian sovereign assets, held in the EU and other relevant jurisdictions, will be used for supporting Ukraine, including military, budgetary and reconstruction assistance in the short and long term, as consistent with G7 members’ respective legal systems.

We consider it a priority to work now to find solutions to create a Ukrainian military interoperable with supporting member states and NATO, capable of defending

Ukraine now and deterring further attacks in the future. This process must be based on coordinated and sustained actions across relevant state and international actors.

We reiterate that our ultimate goal remains a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law, as set out in the UN Charter and its principles, that ensures respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Middle East

We express our concern about the escalation in the Middle East.

We reiterate our firm condemnation of the brutal terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October 2023. We call for an immediate ceasefire and the prompt release of all hostages. This attack has triggered a spiral of violence, also involving Israel and Hezbollah, deeply affecting civilians. A dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fueling uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East, which is in no one’s interest. We encourage all parties to engage constructively to de-escalate current tensions and emphasize the importance for all parties to act in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law. We reiterate the absolute need for the civilian population to be protected and that there must be full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access, as a matter of absolute priority.

The conflict in the Gaza and the dramatic humanitarian crisis have highlighted the need to start a political process necessary to avoid further military escalation and achieve a stable and lasting security situation. We therefore reaffirm the need to continue working towards a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, a stable security situation, and an increased and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to the innocent civilian population.

We welcome UNSCR 2735 and reaffirm our commitment to support a political process towards achieving a two-state solution, as the only option for ensuring the long-term peaceful coexistence of Israelis and Palestinians, addressing both Israel’s legitimate security needs, alongside a sovereign, viable and democratic Palestinian state.

We commend initiatives to train and advise Palestinian Authority security forces, and support the broader reform of the security and judiciary building on the positive experience of successful capacity building initiatives, including those for the Palestinian Civil Police, an improvement for the Palestinian people.

We reaffirm the need to identify, with other partners, within the framework of the relevant international organizations, viable solutions for post-conflict stabilization, governance and security, and in this regard we stand ready to support, when security conditions permit, post-war initiatives aimed at stabilizing the region.

We support the restoration of security and stability on the Lebanon-Israel border, including the protection of local populations.

We are concerned by the latest events in Lebanon and the risk of further escalation. We reiterate our call for a full cessation of hostilities consistent with the full implementation of UNSCR 1701 and a diplomatic solution to the fighting, recognizing the fundamental stabilizing role of the Lebanese Armed Forces and reaffirming the essential role of UNIFIL. We express concern over all threats to UNIFIL’s security. The protection of peacekeepers is incumbent upon all parties to a conflict.

We unequivocally condemn Iran’s ballistic missiles large-scale attacks against Israel and emphasize the importance for all parties to act in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law.

We unequivocally reiterate commitment to the security of Israel.

We express our deep concern at the intensification of military cooperation between Iran and Russia, including in the supply of ballistic missiles, UAVs, military equipment and sensitive technology, aimed at circumventing the sanctions regime.

We are committed to maintaining freedom of navigation, protecting sea-lanes and defending seafarers and ships from attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden, in line with the UNSCR 2722. We call on the Houthis to immediately cease their escalatory measures that increase regional instability, and immediately release the vessel “Galaxy Leader” and its crew. We welcome the significant contributions of the G7 to maritime security initiatives in the region.

We also believe it is crucial to prevent the conflict from spreading across the region. We call on all parties to avert an all-out war, a situation that would irreversibly destabilize the entire region and project further tension and instability around the world.

Africa

We believe that the African continent and the G7 share great potential for partnership and shared objectives, aware that the complex balances and the combined effects of growing demographics and climate change imply the need for an ongoing and shared development agenda.

We express our commitment to support the governments of African countries in setting the conditions that form the basis of sustained security, stability, and prosperity.

We recognize the significant impact several state and non-state actors have had on the economy and security of Africa. However, some aspects of this unbalanced influence have led to poor environmental, social and governance standards, supply chain dominance, debt unsustainability and labor and transparency concerns. The G7 endorses fair defense and economic partnerships that are mutually beneficial and equitable, through cooperation with African countries and its regional organizations.

We will continue our commitment to supporting peace, prosperity and stability in Africa, including within the EU integrated approach, combining different foreign policy tools, including civilian and military Common Security and Defence Policy missions and operations. Moreover, we welcome the assistance measures provided to African partners under the European Peace Facility, as a critical enabler of African ownership by strengthening the capacity of African Armed Forces and supporting African-led peace support operations. We see training, interoperability, the development of common protocols, the exchange of personnel and NATO’s Defence and related Security Capacity Building activities as effective tools for creating the right conditions for fostering security.

Indo-Pacific

We affirm our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, based on the rule of law and upholding the principle of the peaceful resolution of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force. The region is central to global growth, geopolitical developments and military balance.

The importance of the Indo-Pacific goes beyond the economic dimension alone, with many developed and developing countries having direct interests in promoting peace, security and prosperity in the region, including through defense and security partnerships. We seek constructive and stable relations with China and recognize the importance of direct and candid engagement to express concerns and manage differences, particularly with regards to international peace and security.

We express our serious concern about the situation in the South and East China Seas, and as stated in the Apulia G7 Leaders’ Communiqué, we reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. There is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we are strongly opposed to China’s repeated obstruction of freedom of navigation, militarization of disputed features and coercive and intimidating activities, as well as the dangerous use of Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea.

We reaffirm the universal and unified character of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and reaffirm its important role in setting out as the legal framework that governs activities in the oceans and the seas. We also reiterate that the award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal on July 12, 2016, is legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings.

We reaffirm that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is indispensable to international security and prosperity. We are concerned about provocative actions, particularly the recent People’s Liberation Army military drills around Taiwan. There is no change in the basic positions of the G7 members on Taiwan, including stated one China policies. We call for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.

We express our deep concern at China’s increasing support to Russia’s war economy, and call on China to cease the transfer of dual-use materials, including weapons components and equipment that are substantial inputs for Russia’s defense sector which are enabling Russia to maintain its illegal war in Ukraine. We express our concern about destabilizing actions resulting from the strengthening military cooperation between China and Russia.

We condemn North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. We reiterate our call for a complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of all North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. We also condemn the increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including North Korea’s export and Russia’s procurement of North Korean ballistic missiles in direct violation of relevant UNSCRs, as well as Russia’s use of these missiles against Ukraine. We are concerned about the potential for any transfer of nuclear or ballistic missile-related technology to North Korea, which also violates relevant UNSCRs.

In this sense, acknowledging the relevance of the stability of the Indo-Pacific region to global dynamics, we are committed to coordinating our respective security and defense presence in the area, aimed at ensuring that regional security is preserved in accordance with international law.

We are committed to continue the dialogue with all partners in the region, as well as exploring increased participation in regional exercises and further operational cooperation in the region to deal with growing regional security challenges.

Defense readiness

We recognize these interconnected security challenges and acknowledge the need to respond decisively, including by continuing to strengthen the defense industry, encouraging robust engagement and industrial cooperation with partners. We welcome complementary initiatives launched in NATO and the EU.

We recognize the importance of ensuring reliable, predictable and stable access to finance for defense industries, acknowledging the specificities of the defense sector, fully taking into account sustainable finance policies, regulations, reporting and standards. We envisage greater cooperation, coordination and synergy aimed at a strong, responsive, secure, competitive and resilient defense industrial capacity and production. We will work on exploring multinational cooperation on efficient procurement, and aggregating demand to improve efficiencies. We consider it of paramount importance to keep our military edge through the responsible research and development and prompt adoption of new technologies, especially those in the emerging and disruptive technologies domain.

We highlight the relevance of an in-depth dialogue among G7 members on the challenges and opportunities for industrial resilience, work on building and strengthening resilient and reliable defense industry, including on issues related to supply needed for Defense.

We will continue working to improve interoperability, building upon the shared standards already in place.We recognize the need to reduce heavy reliance on fossil fuels, and minimize and mitigate emissions, sharing best practices on energy transition, in order to preserve interoperability, protecting military effectiveness, and manage risks and vulnerabilities.

We acknowledge the need to share best practices about how to ensure buy-in and involvement from society, also to generate a credible and skilled workforce as a pillar of deterrence and defense. We recognize the importance of continuing to discuss and share each G7 member’s efforts to strengthen defense readiness.

Conclusions

We, the G7 Defense Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, with the participation of the NATO Secretary General, reaffirm our commitment, enduring unity and shared determination to address international security challenges together, in cooperation with international organizations and partners who share our respect for, and commitment to, the rules-based international order and international law, including the UN Charter.

We, the G7 Defense Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, with the participation of the NATO Secretary General, reaffirm our commitment, enduring unity and shared determination to address international security challenges together, in cooperation with international organizations and partners who share our respect for, and commitment to, the rules based international order and international law, including the UN Charter.