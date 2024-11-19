MINISTERO DIFESA * “GLOBAL COMBAT AIR PROGRAM“: «DICHIARAZIONE CONGIUNTA DEI MINISTRI DI ITALIA, REGNO UNITO E GIAPPONE»

18.57 - martedì 19 novembre 2024

I Ministri della Difesa di Italia, Regno Unito e Giappone hanno sottoscritto la dichiarazione congiunta, che segue in lingua originale, sul Global Combat Air Program (GCAP):

Dichiarazione congiunta GCAP

Il Ministro della Difesa italiano Guido Crosetto, il Ministro della Difesa giapponese NAKATANI Gen e il Ministro della Difesa britannico John Healey hanno accolto con favore i recenti progressi compiuti sul Global Combat Air Programme, delineati dai Primi Ministri dei tre Paesi che si sono incontrati a margine del Vertice del G20 in Brasile il 19 novembre.

1. Riconoscendo i progressi compiuti dal lancio del Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) nel dicembre 2022, i Ministri della Difesa di Italia, Giappone e Regno Unito hanno accolto con favore l’approvazione da parte di tutti e tre i parlamenti della “CONVENZIONE SULL’ISTITUZIONE DEL “GLOBAL COMBAT AIR PROGRAMME – GCAP INTERNATIONAL GOVERNMENT ORGANISATION”. La Convenzione getta solide basi per la consegna di un aereo da caccia di nuova generazione entro il 2035 e per un ulteriore potenziamento della base industriale della difesa di ogni Paese.

2. I tre Ministri hanno concordato che la sede centrale della GCAP International Government Organisation (GIGO) sarà a Reading, Regno Unito, e sorgerà a breve. In considerazione dello spirito di partenariato paritario tra i tre Paesi che ha caratterizzato il programma sin dall’inizio, il primo Amministratore delegato dell’Agenzia GCAP del GIGO sarà giapponese e il primo leader della proposta Joint Venture, che è stata istituita dai partner del settore, sarà italiano. Il signor OKA Masami è il candidato del governo giapponese per l’Amministratore delegato dell’Agenzia GCAP.

3. I tre Ministri hanno inoltre accolto con favore i progressi compiuti dai partner del settore che firmeranno a breve un accordo di Joint Venture per creare la nuova società che guiderà la consegna del GCAP. La proposta Joint Venture avrà sede nel Regno Unito con il GIGO per ottenere il massimo allineamento. Entrambe le entità collaboreranno con team provenienti da tutte e tre le nazioni per supportare un’erogazione del programma efficiente, conveniente e tempestiva, inclusa la data di entrata in servizio del 2035.

4. I tre ministri hanno ribadito il loro forte impegno nei confronti del programma, per approfondire la cooperazione trilaterale per gli obiettivi condivisi del GCAP e garantirne il successo continuo.

I Ministri della Difesa di Italia, Regno Unito e Giappone, hanno sottoscritto la dichiarazione congiunta, che segue in lingua originale, sul Global Combat Air Program (GCAP):

GCAP Joint Statement

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Japanese Defense Minister NAKATANI Gen and UK Defence Minister John Healey have welcomed recent progress made on the Global Combat Air Programme, which was outlined by the Prime Ministers of the three countries who met in the margins of the G20 Summit in Brazil on 19 November.

1. Acknowledging the progress made since the launching of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) in December 2022, the Defence Ministers from Italy, Japan and the UK welcomed the approval by all three parliaments of the “CONVENTION ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE “GLOBAL COMBAT AIR PROGRAMME – GCAP INTERNATIONAL GOVERNMENT ORGANISATION”. The Convention lays a solid basis for delivering a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035 and for further enhancing the defence industrial base of each country.

2. The three Ministers concurred that the headquarters of the GCAP International Government Organisation (GIGO) will be in Reading, UK, and will stand up imminently. In view of the spirit of equal partnership among the three countries that has characterised the programme from the outset, the first Chief Executive of the GIGO’s GCAP Agency will be from Japan, and the first leader of the proposed Joint Venture – which is being established by industry partners – will be from Italy. Mr. OKA Masami is the Japanese government’s nominee for the GCAP Agency Chief Executive.

3. The three Ministers also welcomed the progress made by industry partners who will shortly sign a Joint Venture Agreement to create the new company that will lead GCAP delivery. The proposed Joint Venture will be headquartered in the UK with the GIGO to achieve maximum alignment. Both entities will work together with teams from across the three nations to support capable, affordable and timely programme delivery, including the 2035 in service date.

4. The three Ministers have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the programme, to deepening trilateral cooperation for the shared objectives of GCAP and ensuring its continued success.